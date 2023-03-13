Snowmobiler Airlifted For Stroke From Area North Of Leavenworth

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue reports it was called to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain to assist a 55-year-old snowmobiler that was having a medical emergency.

The agency and Cascade Ambulance was specifically sent to trail junction for a person suffering a stroke at about 11:45am Saturday.

Airlift Northwest from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle provided transportation to medical facilities for the patient.

Sugarloaf Lookout is an area east of Plain that is frequented by snowmobilers.

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue praised the Airlift pilot for work performed in winter conditions.

U.S. Forest Services aviation specialists were also called to the scene.