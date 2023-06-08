See What the $4 Million Clover Island Restoration Looks Like Now

The Clover Island $4 Million Restoration is Mostly Complete

Have you visited Clover Island recently and seen all the changes to the $4 million shoreline restoration?

The Clover Island Habitat Restoration Actually Started in 2015

In 2021, $4 million was awarded to restore the shoreline of Clover Island and restore the aquatic habitat. The money was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to TDX Power Services LLC to complete the project that plans to take 5 years to complete. The project really started back in 2015 by the Port of Kennewick and the Corps’ Walla Walla District. The project was created to help restore the habitat for 4 different endangered species in the river as well as other wildlife like birds.

Restoration Project Didn't Forget About the Residence of Kennewick

Not only is the area much better for wildlife, but they have also included many improvements for visitors of Clover Island as well. There are boardwalk trails bordering most of the island with signs and information about some of the animals you can see from the shore now. The signs teach about the importance of salmon habitat and information about the different animals you can see like beavers, otters, dragons flies, and frogs.

The Shoreline is Closed to the Public for Now

The shoreline of Clover Island is surrounded by off-limit tape and signs saying the shoreline is closed. You can still explore the island and see all the work they did, they just want people to stay off the shore so it can recover. If you don't remember, the shoreline used to be covered in large sharp rocks not conducive for humans or wildlife. The change is staggering if you visited the island before the change. I took lots of pictures showing all the work that was put into the project in case you have not visited to see it for yourself.

