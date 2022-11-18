Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Murder

Juveniile murder suspect apprehended (KPD) Juveniile murder suspect apprehended (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th.

Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge

October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.

November 2nd, Kennewick Police were able to arrest a 14-year-old male juvenile in connection with the shooting, he was apprehended at a residence in the 1100 block of West 5th, near where the incident occurred.

Updated information, another arrest made

Now Kennewick Police say a second teen was identified as having a role in the fatal shooting, around 1 PM, members of the KPD Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located the youth in a vehicle on the Kennewick side of the Cable Bridge. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers also served a search warrant on a home the teen was spotted having left, this home is located in the 800 block of East 6th. Ave.

House searched as part of investigation

KPD says this is still an active, ongoing investigation.