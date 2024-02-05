Soccer fans will have a chance to watch the world's best players compete in the Pacific Northwest.

The 2026 Soccer World Cup with Games in Washington State, the Pacific Northwest

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced on Sunday that Seattle will host several of the 2026 World Cup Matches.

The United States men's national soccer team will play at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks and Sounders, on June 19, 2026, in one of four group-stage matches hosted in Seattle. The other three group-stage contests will be on June 15, June 24, and June 26, 2026. Lumen Field will also host two knockout round matches on July 1 and July 6 for the 48-team World Cup in North America in 2026.

A Sounders Soccer Match at Lumen Field in Seattle

In a tweet on X, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell shared his excitement.

"Seattle is counting down the days until we get to welcome soccer fans from around the globe for the #FIFAWorldCup! Excited to cheer on the @USMNT [US Mens Team and create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, visitors, and residents," the Mayor said.

Other 2026 World Cup matches on the West Coach will be played in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and California.

Other 2026 Soccer World Cup Locations

Fifa also announced that all North American Cities will host the 2026 World Cup Games.

Those cities are broken into three regions: East, Central and West.

East: Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto

Central: Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey

West: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver

The matches for the World Cup in North America will kick off in June of 2026.