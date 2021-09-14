Rolovich Keeps Quiet on COVID Plans

PULLMAN--Wash.-- Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich is refusing to reveal his plan for complying with Governor Jay Inslee's requirement to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get an exemption.





Rolovich told reporters back in August that he plans to follow the governor's mandate, though he declined to reveal whether he plans to get the vaccine or seek an exemption. During his weekly news conference yesterday, Rolovich repeatedly refused to answer questions from reporters pertaining to that. Monday was the last possible day for Rolovich to receive his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in order to be on track to be fully vaccinated by the October 18th deadline.





The mandate came after Rolovich announced in July that he would not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.