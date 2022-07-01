Richland Police Need to Know Who’s Driving This Blue Sedan, Do You Know?

Richland Police are looking for the driver of the photographed vehicle.

On Friday just before 9 am, a weapons complaint call was made to Dispatch.

The caller stated that a male in a blue sedan flashed a handgun and potentially fired a shot near Meadow Springs Golf Course. The caller reported that as they tried to leave the scene, the suspect followed them. When Richland Police Officers arrived at the scene making contact with the reporting party, the suspect fled the area in the photographed blue sedan.

From the Richland Police Department Facebook page:

Witnesses told Richland police investigators that they heard the suspect yelling at the victim, claiming they were driving his boss’ truck. Authorities say this is “an apparent case of mistaken vehicles.

Richland Police need your help to identify the driver.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10" Hispanic man with black, short, shaggy hair. The man was reportedly wearing brown pants and a neon yellow shirt.

If you have any information about the driver of the blue car, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

