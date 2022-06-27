Teen Wanted in Connection to Othello Shooting

(Othello, WA) -- Detectives are for a 16-year-old gang member in relation to a shooting in Othello that occurred just before 8:30 Sunday night. Authorities arrived on the scene with EMS to find a man with gunshot injuries. He was taken to Othello Community Hospital, then flown to Sacred Heart hospital in Spokane. Othello Police are now working with the Grant and Adams County Sheriff's Offices to locate Arturo Pineda-Feliciano and one other in connection.

Arturo is thought to have connections across much of Central Washington If you have information, call 509-659-1122.