Benton Deputy Taken to Hospital After Crash

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a patrol car. This happened just after 9:00am. The deputy was driving east on 27th Ave. After stopping at the stop sign at 27th Ave and Oak St the deputy continued east on 27th Ave. As the deputy’s patrol car entered the intersection, police say the patrol car was struck by the driver of a blue Buick traveling north on Oak St. Authorities say the driver of the Buick failed to stop at the stop sign there. The deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Washington State Patrol was called to the scene to conduct a collision investigation.