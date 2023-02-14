Columbia Drive in Kennewick Closed For Hours After Crash

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say the driver of a small car had to be rushed to the hospital after the driver made an illegal left turn into the path of a semi truck along Columbia Drive near where it meets Hartford Street Tuesday morning. This happened around 7:40 am. Police got on scene and got the driver of the car out and over to a hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. Police had to close Columbia Drive while they cleared up the crash. Authorities say the driver of the truck was not at fault. The driver of the car is recovering and will be okay.

Best Romantic Movies to Watch on Valentine's Day I absolutely love a good romantic movie. And I love them when they are goofy just as much as I love them when they are downright sappy. Check out some of my favorite romantic movies of all time.