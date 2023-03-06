Sunday Overnight Fire in Walla Walla Injures One

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The Walla Walla Fire Department was called to a blaze burning at a home off Delaware Street just south of the Millcreek Sports Complex overnight Sunday. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:50am along with firefighters from Walla Walla County Fire District 4. When authorities arrived, they found a well-involved blaze in the daylight basement of a two-story duplex. The fire was brought under control and declared as such at 4:30am. Crews remained on the scene until 7:35am. to ensure no flare-ups, investigate and clean up

Firefighters report there was a minor burn injury to a male who lived at the home. No members of the firefighting crew were injured.The cause of the fire is not yet known but appears to be accidental in nature. The Red Cross was called out to to help the two displaced families.

Losses are estimated at $250,000.

There were working smoke alarms were at this duplex. The city of Walla Walla Fire Department is using this as a reminder that working smoke alarms save lives. They also emphasize the importance of checking your smoke alarms to ensure they are in working order.