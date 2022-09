(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police responded to South Rainer Street and West 19th Ave Tuesday for a two vehicle collision, with one vehicle rolling over onto a nearby residence’s property. After further investigation it was determined the at fault vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign. There were no signs of impairment. One of the drivers was extricated from their vehicle and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

