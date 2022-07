(Kennewick, WA) -- Three Huskies were found tied to a tree, suffering from gunshot wounds. This happened in Benton County in the area of Weber Canyon and Dennis Road Tuesday night around 8:30pm. Veterinary crews tried to save the dogs and two are still alive. They were taken to the Benton County Animal Shelter and will need extensive medical care. You can help them by calling the shelter at (509) 460-4923 to make a donation