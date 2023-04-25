$1,000 Reward to Solve Animal Cruelty in Yakima County

Someone is torturing and killing dogs in the lower Yakima valley and an animal sanctuary is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killings.

THE REWARD IS BEING OFFERED AFTER MULTIPLE KILLINGS

Officials at Pasado’s Safe Haven, a Washington animal sanctuary, in Sultan is offering the reward saying since early March multiple dogs have been found dead. They says the dogs have been found throughout the lower Yakima valley with many being found dead of injuries they say are "consistent with abuse and neglect."

POLICE ARE HOPING FOR TIPS TO LEAD TO AN ARREST

Police in the valley are actively investigating the cases hoping to arrest the person or persons responsible for the killings. Flyers are being passed around the bring attention to the case. The flyer has graphic pictures of the dogs found dead. Police are hoping for tips that could lead to an arrest. If you know anything contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2500.

ABUSING OR KILLING ANIMALS CAN RESULT IN FINES AND JAIL TIME

Those arrested for killing animals could be charged with first degree animal abuse in Washington State. The charge carries jail time and fines if convicted.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Pasado’s Safe Haven are asking for the public’s help for information.

CRIMESTOPPERS IS INVOLVED HOPING TO FIND A SUSPECT OR SUSPECTS

If you can help use the CASE NUMBER: # 23C03867

CALL: 1-800-222-TIPSSubmit a web tip on Yakima County Crime Stopper’s website: www.crimestoppersyakco.org all TIPS WILL REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

