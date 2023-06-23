Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison

A judge has sentenced a 29-year-old Yakima man to five years in prison after he plead guilty to assaulting a utility worker and brutally killing a dog that had wandered into his yard. Eduardo Reyes-Serrano is being held in the Yakima County jail until he's transferred to prison.

THE DOG ATTACK HAPPENED IN JULY OF 2021 DO YOU REMEMBER?

Reyes-Serrano plead guilty to a charge of first-degree animal cruelty for an incident on July 4 of 2021 when police say they were first alerted to a dead dog after seeing videos of the incident on social media.

REYES-SERRANO TOLD POLICE HIS DOGS ATTACKED THE DOG FIRST

The videos showed a dog hanging on his fence. When police investigated and spoke with Reyes-Serrano he killed the dog following an attack by his dogs after it walked onto his property in the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue. He gave the remains of the dog to police. The result of an examination of the dog found it didn't die from a dog attack.

WHILE OUT ON BAIL HE WAS ARRESTED IN A DIFFERENT CASE

While out on bail on the animal cruelty case Reyes-Serrano was arrested in June of last year on an assault charge. Police were called to his home for a domestic violence incident. When police arrived at the home he had fled. They later found him on the roof of the home where he grabbed an electrical wire. Police called the power company and when a worker tried to turn off the power police say Reyes-Serrano threatened the worker with the live electrical wire. Police eventually used less-lethal weapons to arrest Reyes-Serrano, take him off the roof and place him in jail. Now he's going to spend the next five years in prison.

