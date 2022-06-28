Grass Fire Pushes Into Tennis Club Building in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a grass fire that the high winds pushed into the old Tri-City Court Club building off Canal Drive near Grant Tuesday night around 6:45pm. Fire crews say they were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly. Both the building and an air conditioning unit were damaged in the blaze, but no one was hurt. Fire crews say the high winds were the main culprit and credited people inside the building along with passersby with calling 9-1-1