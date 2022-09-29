Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday.

At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue.

Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single round. Upon arrival, officers were quick to set up a perimeter.

According to the Richland Police Department Facebook page:

Members of the RPD SUAS team deployed a drone which located several people in the backyard of the involved residence. With the assistance of a Kennewick PD K9, BCSO deputies, and the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team thirteen subjects were detained.

One person was identified as being in unlawful possession of a firearm and arrested.

Three others were also arrested for local warrants.

