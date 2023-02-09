Richland Names New Assistant Police Chief

Richland has a new Assistant Chief of Police.

   Officer joined the Richland force in 2021.

Richland PD Chief Brigit Clary announced Thursday, February 9th that Officer  David Neher has been named to the newly created position of Assistant Police Chief.

It's part of a re-organization of the RPD. Officer Neyer joined the Richland force in June 2021, and quickly worked his way up to Lieutenant in February, 2022, then Unit Commander in April.

Neher's previous experience includes, according to the City:

"he worked at the Citrus Heights Police Department located in Citrus Heights, California. He worked for Citrus Heights for nearly eight years, most recently as a Detective Sergeant in the Special Investigations Unit. In addition, he served as an acting Lieutenant, a Patrol Sergeant, on the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, and as the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Team Leader, among other roles."

Previously, he also worked with the Auburn, WA PD.  His new job is effective immediately.

