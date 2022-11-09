Razor Clams Digs Postponed by WDFW

The recreational razor clam season on coastal beaches is postponed effective immediately until further notice by shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Test results released on Nov. 6 for razor clams show levels of domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, continue to trend upward or, on most beaches, have exceeded the health guidelines for safe consumption set by Washington Department of Health officials.

“Recent storms appear to have resulted in a rapid increase in razor clam toxin levels, which requires immediate closures to these affected beaches,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “We’ll continue to work closely with our partners at WDOH to closely monitor razor clam toxin levels and reopen harvest as soon as clams are safe to eat.”

Domoic acid can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. WDFW shellfish staff will continue to regularly dig test samples of razor clams to monitor the situation. WDOH requires two test samples taken 10 days apart, must fall under the health guideline level before a beach can reopen for digging.

