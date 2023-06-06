Quincy Data Center Suing For $2 Million In Property Taxes

A large data center in Grant County is suing the county over what it calls 'excessive" property taxes.

A lawsuit filed Friday in Douglas County Superior Court claims Grant County overvalued properties owned by Intergate.Quincy by more than $100 million in 2020 and 2021.

It seeks a refund of more than $2 million in property taxes the company paid during the time frame, plus interest and other costs.

The lawsuit calls the property taxes imposed by the county “excessive’ and unlawful.”

The county assessed the Intergate.Quincy properties at more than $239 million in 2020 and $237 million in 2021, according to the lawsuit. Intergate.Quincy claims the values are excessive, and claims properties had a value of $132 million in 2020 and $123 in 2021.

The county’s assessed value of the properties showed a decrease of $2 million from 2020 to 2021, while the company claims properties decreased in value by $9 million over the same time frame.

The lawsuit also includes a change of venue from Grant County to Douglas County by Grant County Clerk Kimberley Allen on May 31. The document was signed by lead clerk Shannon Collins.

A law passed this year by state lawmakers allows for all actions against any county to be filed in one of the two closest adjacent county seats. Douglas County fills that definition for Grant County.

Grant County has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

The data center is located in Quincy and is owned by Sabey Data Centers, which also has a location in East Wenatchee.

Sabey has a total of six data center campuses across the U.S., including additional locations in Seattle, New York City, Austin, Texas and Ashburn, Virginia.