Prosser Welcomes New Police Chief to Department Leadership

The City of Prosser is welcoming a new Police Chief.

The City of Prosser would like to congratulate John Markus on his appointment to the position of Chief of Police for the Prosser Police Department.

On Friday, Mayor Gary Vegar announced the appointment of Interim Police Chief John Markus as the city's newest Chief of Police.

After a 3-week interview process, Markus was selected for the position.

John Markus joined the Prosser Police Department in April 1998, after serving as a City of Wapato Police Officer and as an Officer at the Franklin County Corrections facility. Markus graduated from college in Glendora, CA and joined the U.S. Coast Guard for 7 years.

Markus has served the Prosser Police Department in many capacities during his 25 years with the city. From Bike Patrol Officer, Sex Offender Registration Officer, to Crime Scene investigator, SWAT, Fire Arms Instructor, and many other positions, he is well equipped to handle the position.

Markus has been recognized for exceptional service and has been awarded the Washington State Medal of Honor, the City of Prosser Medal of Valor, the FBI Real Heroes Award, as well as the Red Cross Life Saving Medal.

An Oath of Office Ceremony will be conducted at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 at 7 pm at 1002 Dudley Avenue, in Prosser. A public meet and greet will be scheduled and announced for a later date.

