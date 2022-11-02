Police Search for Suspect After “Skimmer” Found at Richland Walmart

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a so-called "skimmer" device that was found to be installed at a self-checkout at the Duportail Street Walmart Halloween. The machine was discovered by a customer who reported the find to loss prevention. Loss prevention then called the authorities.

Richland officers received more than one call to the store that night and it was initially believed more than one device had been found. As the investigation has continued, it was determined that only one device was installed by the suspect. The device was installed at about 2:00 PM the day before, and may have been operational for only just over 26 hours. Video surveillance shows it took the male only five seconds to install the device while other customers and employees were in the area. If you have any information aboutthe individual, please contact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-047921.