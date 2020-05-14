Police search for Ritzville homicide suspect

RITZVILLE, Wash.-- The Ritzville Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection a Thursday morning homicide.





Adams County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation into the homicide that occurred in the 100 block of 7th Ave. in Riztville at about 6:30 a.m.





Grayson Morris, 26



The suspect has been identified as Grayson D.W. Morris, 26, who was last seen wearing a Carhart jacket with a hood pulled over his head, driving in a white SUV.





At this time investigators haven't identified the make or model of the car.





Investigators haven't released details of the death, but say Grayson should be considered armed and dangerous.





If you see Grayson, do not approach him. Call 911.