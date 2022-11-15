Plane Crash Near Kahlotus Sends Pilot to the Hospital

(Kahlotus, WA) -- A small plane has crashed in a rural Franklin County field near Kahlotus. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 2:00pm Tuesday, when authorities say the single-engine aircraft developed some sort of mechanical issue and went down in the field near State Highway 21. The pilot complained of minor injuries with a facial cut and chest pain and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The reason for the mechanical fault was not clear but it is under investigation. Authorities say the plane was traveling from Idaho to an airport near where it went down. No one else was hurt

