Barges Moved In Place For Seaplane Recovery

(Whidbey Island, WA) -- The recovery effort is set to begin for the seaplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on September 4th killing 10 people. The National Transportation Safety Board moved a barge with a crane into place over the sight of the plane's wreckage. The U.S. Navy is using a remote-operated vehicle to access the crash scene in 190 feet of water. It's collecting small parts of the wreckage and putting them in baskets that are lifted to the surface. A crane will bring the larger pieces to the barge. The plane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed about 20 minutes into the flight. Witnesses say the plane spiraled down before hitting the water.