NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Pasco Plane Crash

(Washington, DC) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the small plane crash that happened at the Tri-Cities Airport back on September 20th. In the report, which the NTSB stresses could change, the pilot apparently did not realize the gear was not down just prior to the plane making contact with the runway. Click on the link below to read the entire preliminary report.

