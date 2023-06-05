Two Hikers Airlifted from Asgard Pass Near Leavenworth

Two hikers were airlifted from Asgard Pass near Leavenworth over the weekend after one of them fell and was hurt.

The married couple from Texas was about 400 feet from the summit at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when the 24-year-old woman slipped and took a tumble, injuring her hand.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an air rescue was requested for the pair over concerns about the woman's condition.

"Due to her potential for hypothermia and shock and how remote Asgard Pass is, our search-and-rescue coordinator requested a hoist-capable helicopter. A U.S. Navy team out of Whidbey Island accepted the mission, flew over, and hoisted both of them out."

The woman and her 25-year-old husband were removed from the scene at around 11:15 p.m. and flown to the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery where they were then transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Reinfeld says Asgard Pass sees plenty of rescues of a similar nature all the time.

"This is probably one of the busiest areas in the county for rescue missions. We had an additional two calls over the weekend from Asgard (Pass) that didn't require a response. But overall, three calls from the same weekend in just one area should tell you just how busy it can be up there."

Sheriff's officials say the terrain on Asgard Pass isn't favorable for hiking at the moment due to the lingering snow that is still melting off and making for slick, muddy, and treacherous conditions.