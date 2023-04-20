Ten Smallest School Districts In Washington
School's not quite out for summer just yet, but soon classrooms across the state will bid farewell to their students and faculty for another three-month break between school years.
And while the hallways and lunchrooms at some of those schools will be missing as many as 51,000 kids, like at the state's largest school - Seattle High - others will only be without a handful of students during the hottest months of the year.
And so today, I thought we'd celebrate the smallest of smalls; the most Lilliput of little; and the teeniest on tiny when it comes to schools here in Washington, and take a look at the ten smallest school districts in the state!
Alright, the bell just rang, so let's get to class shall we?!
GREAT NORTHERN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Northwest Spokane
Current Enrollment: 36
KELLER SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Keller (Ferry County)
Current Enrollment: 36
EVERGREEN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Gifford (Stevens County)
Current Enrollment: 31
PALISADES SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Palisades (Douglas County)
Current Enrollment: 29
DIXIE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Dixie (Walla Walla County)
Current Enrollment: 28
INDEX SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Index (Snohomish County)
Current Enrollment: 24
BENGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Benge (Adams County)
Current Enrollment: 16
STAR SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Kahlotus (Franklin County)
Current Enrollment: 15
SHAW ISLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Shaw Island (San Juan County)
Current Enrollment: 8
STEHEKIN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Location: Stehekin (Chelan County)
Current Enrollment: 8