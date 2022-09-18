Heightened Fire Conditions Expected for the Bolt Creek Fire Starting Monday

Fire conditions for the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish are expected to pick up due to slightly dryer and warmer temperatures starting Monday.

On Sep. 10 at 5:15 a.m., the Bolt Creek Fire began burning between Skykomish and Index, resulting in the closure of US 2 between those two areas.

Currently, the fire is estimated to be at 10,220 acres. There are currently 385 personnel working on the fire, along with a medium lift helicopter, a dozer, 30 engines, three masticators, and a water tender.

The containment level jumped from 5 percent to 71 percent, due to the Northwest Incident Management Team 8 changing their metrics from containment percentage to progress percentage.

As of Sep. 18, this Type 2 incident response team does not have updated infrared data on the amount of acreage the fire has burned through.

US 2 remains closed between Index and Skykomish, between MP 36-49.

Index and Skykomish are still at a Level 1 Evacuation Notice, Baring and Grotto and areas along US 2 east of the Money Creek are at a Level 2 Evacuation Notice, and the westside of Money Creek tunnel to MP 48 and Beckler River Road have a Level 3 Evacuation Notice.

Highway access was given for residents who live between the west closure to the east side of Money Creek Road.

Public Information Officer Ben Shearer said residents need to try and limit the amount of times they travel through US 2 and to stay indoors, in order for firefighters to continue their work.

Hazards along US 2 remain at an all time high due to rollout from the steep terrain, resulting in rolling debris and falling trees.

Crews are currently working on identifying and clearing those hazards, while preventing fire spread on the western and eastern corridors. They are also working on keeping the fire away from infrastructure located to the north of US 2.

The north side of the fire has already spread into the Wild Sky Wilderness, however that spread is expected to be minimal due to the rocky layout of that area.

Starting on Monday, fire weather is expected to pick up due to the weather slowly warming up and drying out later this week, and will be accompanied with clear skies.

Roads, trails, and campgrounds are closed in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along with a burn ban.