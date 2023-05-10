North Cascades National Park: Plan your Alpine Adventure 

The North Cascades National Park is the least visited National Park in Washington state due to its remote location. Because of its stunning alpine landscape, featuring snow-capped peaks and over 300 glaciers, the North Cascades area is often referred to as the "North American Alps."

The North Face (via YouTube) The North Face (via YouTube) loading...

Despite its relative seclusion, North Cascades National Park is still easily accessible, situated less than three hours away from Seattle or Wenatchee. This wilderness area provides an excellent opportunity for adventure seekers to witness the breathtaking scenery while escaping the hustle and bustle of normal everyday deadlines and responsibilities.

Cascade Loop Scenic Highway (Facebook) Cascade Loop Scenic Highway (Facebook) loading...

The park is home to a diverse community of life that has adapted to the west's moisture and the east's recurring wildfires. You can explore the rugged, jagged peaks, hear the cascading waters in the forested valleys, and witness a landscape that is particularly sensitive to the Earth's changing climate.

North Cascades National Park Service Complex (Facebook) North Cascades National Park Service Complex (Facebook) loading...

If you are looking for a chance to experience a wilderness area that is both stunning and less crowded, the North Cascades National Park should be on your list. By exploring this ecological heart of the Cascades, you can contribute to its stewardship and preservation.

The North Face (via YouTube) The North Face (via YouTube) loading...

Below are some helpful links to start planning your adventure in the breathtaking “North American Alps” The majestic North Cascades National Park.

Get the latest updates on travel & North Cascades destination conditions

Research your camping options (locations)

Backcountry permit are required year-round. Get the details (learn where you need them and where to get them for your adventure)

Wanna bring your Kayak, canoe, or motor boat? How about “camping on your boat?” Get your boating info and go!

Hiking info for overnight/backpacking & day hikers.

Start planning your Backcountry Wilderness trip now!

Info source: https://www.nps.gov/noca/index.htm, PortSeattle.org

Added bonus: "The only recorded completion of the North Cascades High Traverse took 28 days. Motivated by the challenge of rugged mixed-alpine terrain, Issaquah's Kaytlyn Gerbin and Leavenworth's Jenny Abegg set out to complete the epic linkup in 6."