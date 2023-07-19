Washington state’s best national park road trips. 

Sometimes I just feel like taking a drive to see the sights. Seeing places I have not seen in a long time or never seen at all.

Wnpf.org (Washington’s National Park Fund) has a list of great road trips you might consider.

Mount Rainier National Park

Many people prefer to go to the Paradise area, it’s the most traveled route but during the summer the Nisqually entrance can get backed up, sometimes for miles. WNPF suggests you consider going up to Sunrise instead. This is where the locals like to go, and the view is just as spectacular.

North Cascades National Park & the North Cascades Highway

I have only driven the North Cascades Highway one time. It was beautiful but if you have kids with you remember it is the longest highway in Washington State and one of the oldest.

While you are driving be sure to look out for Bambi, hitting a deer will wreck your day.

Olympic National Park & Highway 101

The Olympic National Park is the largest of the three national parks in Washington State.

If you decide to focus on the northern border of the park you start at the Kingston-Edmonds ferry. In Kinston get on WA-104 and it will take you to Washington Highway 101. You will travel through Port Angeles.

One place to check out is Hurricane Ridge. When you get tired just turn around and head back to Kingston on 101.

Get out, take a drive, you can find many more details and ideas for trips at wnpf.com.