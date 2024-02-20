Jaw-Dropping: Most Exclusive Spots In The US Are In WA

We are very lucky to have some of the most beautiful areas in the United States, Washington State more importantly.

Have you been able to travel any part of WA?

Maybe you are in fact a resident, of course you have! Let me tell you though, some of these places on the list below, I hadn't even heard of and I have lived in Washington my whole life! Definitely worth a look and visit.

When are the best times to visit some of these places?

Well, let's take a look...

Sequim-Dungeness Valley (Lavender Capital)

"Summer is often considered the best time to visit sunny Sequim for the perfect Northwest weather and a long list of local events. And autumn offers stunning fall foliage and blustery days where a warm latte is as welcome as a pair of gloves." Source

The Palouse

"For best chances of seeing a bright yellow canola field, try late May through June on the western side of the Palouse and southeast of the Lewiston area, although a bright yellow spot may show up anywhere in the Palouse hills all the way north into Canada and well into July." - Source

Hoh Rainforest, Olympic National Park

"April, May, June, July, August, and September usually brings warmer, drier weather to the Olympic Peninsula. Precipitation in the form of fog or a light drizzle, adds to the sublime natural experience at all times of the year and can be beneficial for Olympic National Park wildlife viewing." - Source

Leavenworth WA

"To avoid the crowds, but still enjoy the holiday lights of Leavenworth, come anytime from Thanksgiving through the last day of February,” she says. Autumn in Leavenworth also has its own draw. Cider tasting, foliage peeping, and Oktoberfest celebrations fill the calendar in late September and October." - Source

Now pack up the family and come explore the Awe-Inspiring, Jaw-Dropping beautiful views that Washington State has to offer. You'll be glad you did.

