Pendleton Police Respond to Early Morning Gunshots

Early morning gunshots at a trailer park in Pendleton, Oregon.

Photo: PPD Photo: PPD loading...

Investigators told NewsRadio 610 KONA that just before 1:00 AM on Wednesday morning, officers were sent to the Riverview Mobile Estates, off Riverside Avenue, after the department got several calls of shots being fired. After police arrived, they were unable to locate the shooter. However, they got a few statements of where the shots came from.

Photo: Maps Photo: Maps loading...

Police discovered shell casings in front of a trailer.

The statements gathered at the scene directed officers to a specific trailer, where they say they discovered shell casings on the road in front of the unit. Detectives believe that the shell casings were fired from a handgun. Upon further investigation, they found bullet holes in the trailer and a vehicle parked in front.

Police say that the people inside the trailer did not want to talk to them.

Investigators say they tried to talk to the people in the trailer, but the residents were not cooperative. The shell casings and evidence were collected to identify the shooter as the event continues to be investigated by the Pendleton Police Department.