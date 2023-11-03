Popular SUV Recalled In WA and OR for Major Safety Risk

One of the largest auto dealers in the world has just recalled one of their most popular vehicles due to a major safety risk.

Toyota is recalling 1,854,000 RAV4 SUVs in the United States because of an issue that could increase the risk of a car fire. The issue is focused on the battery in RAV4 models between 2013-2018.

In a statement, the Japanese automaker described the problem with some of the replacement 12 volt batteries. Some of those batteries have a smaller top dimension than others. If the hold down clamp on those particular batteries is not fastened correctly the battery could move while the car is in motion.

That is a disaster waiting to happen. The battery moving could result in the positive terminal to make contact with the hold down clamp. That increases the risk of a fire as it could cause a short circuit.

Toyota has said they will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones at no cost to owners and that they hope to have contacted all affected owners by the end of December of this year.

You can find out if your Toyota RAV4 is part of the recall by clicking here and following the instructions. For more information on the recall itself, you can click here to see the full statement from Toyota.