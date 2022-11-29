Pedestrian Killed in Moses Lake Early Tuesday

A woman was killed early Tuesday morning when she was struck by a car on State Route 17 in Moses Lake.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the incident occurred just before 1 a.m.

"The driver was in the left lane on State Route 17 just north of the intersection of Yonezawa (Boulevard) when a person appeared in the middle of the roadway and the driver didn't have time to stop."

Thirty-six-year-old Tawny M. Guenther of Spokane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 58-year-old Cynthia T. Jackson of Moses Lake, was uninjured in the collision.

Weber says Jackson will be not charged for any wrongdoing.

"The driver was not cited. It's been determined that she was going the posted speed limit but every one in a while things like this just happen. She looked up and suddenly there was a pedestrian in the roadway."

Weber adds the incident is a grim reminder about the responsibilities of pedestrian safety.