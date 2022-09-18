Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Woman, “Angel”…

Pasco Police are asking for your assistance to identify the woman in the photos.

Get our free mobile app

Obviously, due to her arm artwork, law enforcement is referring to the woman as, "Angel." The woman is wanted for allegedly removing a mailbox from a home near 11th and Shoshone in Pasco. The incident took place Friday, September 9th.

If you have information about Angel, Pasco Police would love to chat with you. Police want to know why she took the mailbox and its contents. Please call Pasco Police at 509-628-0333 if you have information.

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)