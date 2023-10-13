According to officers, tagging a building in Hermiston, Oregon, results in teens and their parents in trouble.

The Police Department says that on Friday morning, officers got a call about two minors spray painting a building near Newport Park in Hermiston. When officers arrived, the two 15-year-old taggers tried to run off, but officers caught up with them and took them into custody.

Later, Hermiston PD learned that the two teens were on probation for prior crimes and were not supposed to be hanging out together or engaging in criminal activity. Police took the two taggers to the Umatilla County Juvenile Department, and their parents were cited for failure to supervise.

The graffiti incident wraps up a span of criminal activity in Hermiston. Last Saturday, a Hermiston teen was shot in the face (click the blue text to read the article) also, two men were arrested for allegedly possessing a “Ghost Gun.”