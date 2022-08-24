Officials Rescind Mass Shooter Charge For Man Arrested At Gorge

Grant County Officials released a statement yesterday saying they "don’t feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting.” No other justification was given other then they had interviewed the suspect, 30 year old Jonathan Moody, searched two cars, and now feel he wasn't intent on a mass shooting.

Moody was arraigned in court on Monday where he was charge with " on one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty, and his bail was set at $10,000" according to the statement.

ORIGINAL STORY:

We almost had another mass shooting tragedy last Friday night ( August 19, 2022 ) at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State after a man was arrested outside the concert with guns that police say "may have had plans" to commit a mass shooting.

Luckily, aware concertgoers noticed the strange man asking when the concert would be out and where people would mostly exit. He was first spotted breathing a "substance or gas from a balloon" and loading two 9mm pistols around the back of his car.

The suspected shooter, 30 year old Jonathan R. Moody from Ephrata, never actually made it inside the concert venue. He was arrested by security and police outside the gates and charged with one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The concert was a large EDM show called "Bass Canyon" with 25,000 attending the show. It is a planned 3 day event with Friday being the opening night according to the events website. The concert continues all weekend through Sunday night despite the arrest on Friday. The suspect, Jonathan R, Moody, was arrested and booked into the Grant County jail.

The Grant County Sherrif Office released this statement online.

"Grant County deputies believe mass shooting avoided at Gorge Amphitheater

Near GEORGE, Wash. (20AUG2022) -- Grant County sheriff’s deputies on Friday night believe they stopped an Ephrata man who may have had plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater.

Citizens and security notified deputies around 9 p.m. of a man in the parking lot. Witnesses’ suspicions were raised when they saw the man inhale an unknown substance or gas from a balloon and then load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car. The man concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in an outside-the-waistband holster. The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata, approached concertgoers, asking what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue.

Moody did not make access inside the venue. Venue security detained Moody outside of the venue gates and disarmed him of the two loaded 9mm pistols. After investigating, deputies arrested Moody on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. Moody was lodged in the Grant County Jail.

The concert series Bass Canyon, an electronic dance music (EDM) festival, was playing at the Gorge last evening and is playing again tonight. Last night’s concert was sold out, which means there were upwards of 25,000 people attending.

The Gorge Amphitheater does not allow weapons on site, but Moody’s possession of weapons was not the lone factor for his arrest. Moody’s actions of appearing to inhale an intoxicant, loading weapons in the parking lot, and his questions about where concertgoers would be exiting and at what time, furthered the suspicions of witnesses and deputies. Moody did not make any statements to deputies.

Nobody was injured.

Remember: if you see something, say something. Citizens saw something completely out of place for the circumstances and notified security, who in turn notified deputies. That combination of situational awareness along with noticing “something does not fit” resulted in a possible tragedy being prevented.

Thank you to the concertgoers who reported this man, and to venue security for keeping the man from getting inside the concert venue."

