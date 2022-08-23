Fundraiser for Pasco Family-They Lost Everything in Devastating Fire

Bonnie and Bellah Gordon lost everything in a fire at their Pasco home Sunday morning.

The women awoke to the sounds of shattering glass and blaring smoke and fire alarms. Everyone made it out of the burning home including all the fur babies.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to contain the blaze. However, the home suffered extensive damage.

The family credits working smoke alarms for alerting them to get to safety.

A fundraising page has been set up by the family's friend Dawn Owens.

According to the GoFundMe page:

These 2 are very dear to me and many others. They have endured so much loss in a few short years, that no one should ever have to go through. The home is a total loss and it will be days possibly a week before they can go into the home to see if anything is salvageable.

Bellah is due to start school soon. If anyone can donate school supplies and other basic living needs, it would be much appreciated. Some of the most needed items include food, shoes, clothes, blankets, and school supplies.

