Off-Duty Officer Helps Apprehend Kennewick Rape Suspect
A 57-year-old Pasco man is behind bars after an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer thwarted his rape attempt.
Officer spots a known developmentally disabled woman with suspect
Shortly before 5 PM Wednesday (August 10) the officer, who is a detective, spotted the adult woman with an adult male in Fruitland Park. The park is located along Fruitland, between Canal and Columbia Drive.
Before the officer could make contact, he saw the woman and the male walking behind some bushes. The Detective contacted other officers who hurried to the scene for backup, and they found the man actively sexually assaulting the woman.
The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Lucio Rincon of Pasco, tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. The investigation continues, Rincon is now facing at least 2nd Degree Assault Charges.
