With the upcoming anniversary of September 11, 2001, an observance will be held Monday at the 9/11 memorial at Kennewick's Southridge Sports & Events Complex.

It's an opportunity to pay respects to those who sacrificed their lives and for the men and women who continue to make sacrifices for the nation's safety, security and freedom.

"We'll have an honor guard at the location in the morning. There will be posting of the colors and changing of the guard every half hour and moments of silence." says Evelyn Lusignan, Public Relations and Government Affairs Director.

This year’s Honor Guard is comprised of members of the Tri-Cities Professional Firefighters Honor Guard and members from the Kennewick Police and Benton County Sheriff’s departments.

The ceremony gets underway at 6:30 am with the presentation of the colors and national anthem in front of the 35-foot memorial.

"We're very lucky to have a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. We're one of only a few communities in the nation that were able to receive something like that," Lusignan said. "It's really a beautiful memorial that's in our community."

Here's a timeline of events planned for Monday (9/11):

0630 Presentation of the Colors/National Anthem/Posting of the Guard

0700 The start of Changing of the Guard every half hour on the half hour.

0846 Moment of Silence for AA Flight 11 and the North Tower

0903 Moment of Silence for UA Flight 175 and the South Tower

0937 Moment of Silence for AA Flight 77 and the Pentagon

0959 Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Bell Signal for the collapse of the South Tower and lost emergency responders.

1003 Moment of silence for UA Flight 93 – Shanksville, Pennsylvania

1028 LODD Bell Signal for the North Tower Collapse and lost emergency responders.

1030 Lowering and folding of the flag on the 9/11 memorial followed by the raising of a new flag in remembrance of our country's perseverance following the attack.

1045 Retirement of the colors and end of the memorial events.

