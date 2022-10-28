Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]

With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.

