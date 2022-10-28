Oregon Natural Gas Prices Increasing

Natural gas customers in Oregon will pay more for fuel starting Tuesday. Oregon’s Public Utility Commission approved rate adjustments for all three gas companies operating in the state. The agency said the increase reflects changes in the actual cost of wholesale natural gas.

Cascade Natural Gas, in central and northeast Oregon, will charge residential customers about 25% more. Avista, which serves a small portion of southern and eastern Oregon, will raise its residential rates by about 18%. And Northwest Natural, which serves the Willamette Valley and coast says it will defer some of its 14% increase for residential customers until after winter.

David Anderson, Northwest Natural president and CEO, told Oregon Public Broadcasting delaying the full impact of a 25% rate increase should help customers get through the winter’s high-heat months.

”We recognize the hardship that customers are facing right now when the costs of everyday goods – from the grocery store to the gas pump – are going up,” he said in a prepared statement.