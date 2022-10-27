VP Harris Visits Seattle, Touts Electric School Buses

(Seattle, WA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is touting investments in new clean school buses during her visit to the Evergreen State. Speaking in Seattle yesterday, Harris talked about one-billion dollars in rebate awards that are being given out thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The administration noted more than 25-million children get to school each day on a diesel-fueled school bus. However, it noted various health problems come as a result of these buses, including asthma. This was Harris' first visit to Seattle since taking office