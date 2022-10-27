VP Harris Visits Seattle, Touts Electric School Buses

(Seattle, WA)  --  Vice President Kamala Harris is touting investments in new clean school buses during her visit to the Evergreen State.  Speaking in Seattle yesterday, Harris talked about one-billion dollars in rebate awards that are being given out thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.  The administration noted more than 25-million children get to school each day on a diesel-fueled school bus.  However, it noted various health problems come as a result of these buses, including asthma.  This was Harris' first visit to Seattle since taking office

