This Area Has The Most UFO Sightings in Washington, Why?

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, residents of Washington State have reported 6885 UFOs since the reporting center was founded in 1974. That’s an average of 143 reports a year in Washington. Only California and Florida have more.

So far, in 2022, Washington residents have uploaded 128 UFO reports (some with photos) to the center’s website. The cities with the most reported UFO encounters are Seattle and Tacoma with 10 reports each - not surprising, considering their population. Spokane is next with 7 reported sightings, followed by Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds with 6 each.

However, when you add in the reports from the suburbs surrounding these cities, Tacoma easily has the most sightings with 23 reports. Could that be because McChord Air Force base is nearby – residents getting confused? Not according to the characteristics of this chilling account from July 31, 2022.

“There were lights on the object, There was an aura or haze around the object, The object made a sound, There were aircraft in the vicinity or aircraft chasing the object, There were electrical or magnetic effects, This is a possible UFO abduction case, Entities were seen, Missing time was experienced, Marks found on body afterward, Animals reacted to the event.”

The National UFO Reporting Center has thousands of reports, images, and recordings available to the public on its website. Listen to this audio recorded in July of 1976 of a woman from Spokane who called the center to report what she and her neighbors witnessed. She sounds very distressed.

If you see a UFO - report it to the National UFO Reporting Center. Please note Elon Musk’s Star Link (image below) is not a UFO. The site also notes sightings of planets like Venus and hoaxes and pranks will be ignored. Reports can be filed HERE.

