Alien Invasion! How Screwed Are Washington, Oregon, California?

If alien invasion movies like Independence Day, War of the Worlds, and Mars Attacks (among many, many others) have taught me anything, it’s that we are very, very screwed when the day comes that Aliens visit us. We can hope they’ll be friendly, but most likely, they won’t be. They’ll want to enslave us, eat us, or maybe our planet will be in the way of an intergalactic hyperspace bypass like in Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. Either way, we’re screwed.

But breaking it down, how screwed would we actually be? Say extraterrestrials did a small invasion and just visited one state at a time instead of attacking worldwide. Would we survive, then? Maybe. Some states stand a better chance than others; luckily, we now know!



Giphy.com

A new study by the website NJCasino.com examined which states would fare better in the event of an alien invasion. The metrics they used to come to their conclusions were well thought out. The study took into population density how much of the land was actually populated vs. water and forest coverings. How much of the population (per 1,000 people) was involved with the military, law enforcement, scientists, and engineers, in any particular state. Food and distribution companies also went into the mix.



Giphy.com

When they crunched the numbers and ranked all 50 states in the U.S., we now have a pretty good idea of where you might have a better chance of survival if and when aliens pay us a visit.



Giphy.com

So how screwed are we in Washington State?

Washington State is roughly a coin toss on the survivability of an alien invasion. Out of the 50 states, we ranked at #24. (Number 1 is most likely to survive, that is the state of Virginia).

What about California?

California does a little bit better, which makes sense, with more land and more opportunities for emergency workers and companies. They ranked at #20.

How would Oregon fair in an Alien invasion?

Oregon most likely wouldn’t. They ranked at #45. Remember, 50 is the least likely to survive). They’re still doing better than Idaho and Nevada. Way to be “weird,” Oregon; let’s see how well that goes over with your new galactic overlords!



Giphy.com

The 14 Best Washington State Cities to Spot a UFO in 2023 Wanna see a UFO? These cities are your best shot in Washington State for 2023.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ: