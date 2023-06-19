Alien Invasion! How Screwed Are Washington, Oregon, California?
If alien invasion movies like Independence Day, War of the Worlds, and Mars Attacks (among many, many others) have taught me anything, it’s that we are very, very screwed when the day comes that Aliens visit us. We can hope they’ll be friendly, but most likely, they won’t be. They’ll want to enslave us, eat us, or maybe our planet will be in the way of an intergalactic hyperspace bypass like in Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. Either way, we’re screwed.
But breaking it down, how screwed would we actually be? Say extraterrestrials did a small invasion and just visited one state at a time instead of attacking worldwide. Would we survive, then? Maybe. Some states stand a better chance than others; luckily, we now know!
A new study by the website NJCasino.com examined which states would fare better in the event of an alien invasion. The metrics they used to come to their conclusions were well thought out. The study took into population density how much of the land was actually populated vs. water and forest coverings. How much of the population (per 1,000 people) was involved with the military, law enforcement, scientists, and engineers, in any particular state. Food and distribution companies also went into the mix.
When they crunched the numbers and ranked all 50 states in the U.S., we now have a pretty good idea of where you might have a better chance of survival if and when aliens pay us a visit.
So how screwed are we in Washington State?
Washington State is roughly a coin toss on the survivability of an alien invasion. Out of the 50 states, we ranked at #24. (Number 1 is most likely to survive, that is the state of Virginia).
What about California?
California does a little bit better, which makes sense, with more land and more opportunities for emergency workers and companies. They ranked at #20.
How would Oregon fair in an Alien invasion?
Oregon most likely wouldn’t. They ranked at #45. Remember, 50 is the least likely to survive). They’re still doing better than Idaho and Nevada. Way to be “weird,” Oregon; let’s see how well that goes over with your new galactic overlords!
The 14 Best Washington State Cities to Spot a UFO in 2023
READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history
LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings
Got a news tip? Email us here.