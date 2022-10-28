Oregon Wildfire Season Comes To A Close Saturday

Much of the Northwest has seen some precipitation and cooler temperatures over that past week. And become of that, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced that Fire Season officially comes to an end on Saturday. ODF’s Jessica Prakke said despite predictions, the 2022 fire season turned out fairly tame.

"Our detection systems, like our multi-mission aircraft and our camera detention system, helped us in early detecting in more remote forested areas, and being able to send out our crews early to then put the fire out. We were able to put out 96% of our fires at 10 acres or less.”

Prakke added the lighter than expected season allowed ODF to help other agencies battling their own wildfires.

"We sent resources to some of the larger fires across the state; we helped out our friends at the Office of State Fire Marshal with aviation needs."

With the end of fire season comes debris burning and prescribed burns. So, don’t be surprised if you continue to see smoke in several locations across the PNW.

