WSU Gets $5M From Boeing for Engineering Center

(Pullman, WA) -- Washington State University is announcing a $5 million investment from The Boeing Company to establish a new student success center in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture on WSU’s Pullman campus.

The Boeing Center for Student Success will occupy an entire floor within the college’s Schweitzer Engineering Hall, currently in design, from which it will provide access to mentoring, tutoring, advising, and career services to benefit the college’s 4,600 students.

“The impact of this generous commitment from Boeing is incalculable, accelerating the Voiland College’s ambitious plan to modernize its facilities to meet the current and future needs of WSU’s engineering and design students,” said WSU System President Kirk Schulz. “We are grateful for Boeing’s remarkable investment and look forward to the Boeing Center for Student Success having a lasting impact on the academic experience and careers for generations of Voiland College students.”

This gift represents the latest chapter in a long-standing partnership between Boeing and WSU that has spanned more than half a century.