The following is a list of drug-related deaths as reported by the King County Medical Examiner. The Center Square does not independently verify this information. The full list can be found here.

MAY 26

26-01339: Aaron Hart Little 54 years / Male 05/20/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01344: Nathan Jewell Lee 46 years / Male 05/22/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred outdoors in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01355: David A. Cuddy 46 years / Male 05/22/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and cocaine. The injury occurred at a hotel/motel in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01369: Sallyea O'neal Mcclinton 48 years / Male 05/25/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01370: Neerid Aurelio Jimenez Albapreciado 28 years / Male 05/23/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01374: Katenda Ismail Ssemakula 40 years / Male 05/25/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

MAY 27

26-01348: Brogan Thomas Sinclair 22 years / Male 05/23/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and an unspecified benzodiazepine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01377: Stephanie Marie Matthews 67 years / Female 05/25/2026 Acute drug intoxication including methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

MAY 28

26-01388: Jaimee Rae Hatch 40 years / Female 05/27/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a parking lot in Issaquah, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

MAY 29

26-01396: Eric Raymond Chapter 41 years / Male 05/25/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methadone. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01403: Nehemiah Harvey Barr 29 years / Male 05/28/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Kent, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01414: Donny Lynn Mitchell 59 years / Male 05/28/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and cocaine. The injury occurred in a vehicle in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.