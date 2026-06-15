The following is a list of drug-related deaths as reported by the King County Medical Examiner. The Center Square does not independently verify this information. The full list can be found here.

Total number of drug-related deaths since TCS tracking began May 26: 37

JUNE 8

26-00944: Wanda Elaine Hembd 61 years / Female 04/10/2026 Acute combined morphine, mitragynine, cyclobenzaprine, and bupropion intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Kent, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01499: David Lynn Winter 62 years / Male 06/04/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01508: Michael Duane Stegemann 53 years / Male 06/05/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a camper in Kent, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01512: Robert Joseph Lumpkin 47 years / Male 06/06/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. The injury occurred at a residence in Auburn, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 9

26-01518: Ralph Alexander Young 64 years / Male 06/07/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 10

26-01049: Emmanuel Ramirez 42 years / Male 04/21/2026 Acute combined mitragynine, 7-hydroxy mitragynine, mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, dihydro-7-hydroxy mitragynine, butalbital, oxycodone, fluoxetine, and lorazepam intoxication. The injury occurred at a hotel/ motel in Seatac, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01521: Kneejamaya Lovie-Lajoy Goldsmith 22 years / Female 06/08/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01525: Daniel Vincent Smith 37 years / Male* 06/07/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident. *Note: Gender is inferred from context/name as it was omitted in this section of the source document.

26-01538: Mohammad Haris Shinwary 39 years / Male 06/08/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred in a vehicle in Kent, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01539: Samuel Lang Hiltenbrand 28 years / Male 06/10/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred outdoors in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 11

26-01109: Nicholas "Nick" Hume Yorde 29 years / Male 04/28/2026 Acute combined alcohol and drug intoxication including meprobamate and carisoprodol. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled suicide.

26-01556: Santos Salazar Ordas 39 years / Male 06/10/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and ethanol. The injury occurred at a residence in Tukwila, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 12

26-01562: Robert John Krein 66 years / Male 06/11/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and cocaine. The injury occurred at a residence in Fall City, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.