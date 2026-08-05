(The Center Square) - The Seattle food festival shooting that left three dead and five injured has reopened a controversy over the city’s surveillance camera program and whether there should be more cameras connected to the city’s police network.

A coalition representing the city’s major sports teams, venues, cultural staples and organizations — including Climate Pledge Arena, the Space Needle, Seafair, Visit Seattle and the Downtown Seattle Association and the Seattle Storm — demanded immediate executive action in an open letter to City Hall.

The coalition urged Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson to reactivate 22 shut-down police surveillance feeds across the Stadium District and Pioneer Square, while pushing for system expansions into Seattle Center and the redeveloped waterfront.

"These recent tragic events should serve as a warning that gun violence and gun availability pose a clear and present threat in our city," the letter states.

Wilson’s interim communications director Dawn Schellenberg said the mayor appreciates the business groups' letter.

But the communications director said the mayor wants the results of a study by New York University’s Policing Project, which was hired by the city to conduct a data governance and privacy audit on the surveillance cameras as well as a second study.

“This audit will specifically examine whether current policies and practices address potential harm to civil rights and liberties adequately,” Schellenberg said. "There is also a concurrent UPenn evaluation, overseen by the Office of Inspector General, focused on evaluating crime occurrences, investigative outcomes, police operations, and community perceptions of the RTCC. We expect to have the results of these efforts in September."

It is unclear whether former Police Chief Shon Barnes' support of the surveillance cameras helped lead to Wilson asking him to resign last week.

Barnes had been unequivocal in his support of the cameras even after Wilson signaled she wanted a pause on the program.

The Center Square went to Barnes' home in Park Ridge, Illinois Tuesday morning to ask about his time leading the Seattle Police Department and his resignation, but the ex-chief did not answer questions about his departure.

“Right now I’m focused on my family. As you might expect, this is a difficult time," Barnes said via the home's doorbell camera system. Barnes indicated he was in Seattle at the time.

The former Seattle and Madison, Wisconsin police chief did not answer a question about the current police superintendent vacancy in Chicago.

“Right now, I’m just focused on my family,” Barnes reiterated.

CAMERA CONTROVERY

Police believe the July 26 shooting at Seattle Center involved rival gangs but have only arrested one 15-year-old suspect.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Wilson said cameras might be able to help police, but there were no cameras other than body models worn by police members.

The latest controversy centers on Wilson’s July 7 directive to power down the Stadium District cameras right after Seattle’s World Cup fixtures concluded, citing the need to complete privacy and civil liberties evaluations.

While 62 surveillance units remain online across downtown, Chinatown-International District, and North Aurora, regional leaders argue that turning off key surveillance assets endangers high-capacity entertainment zones.

Jon Scholes, president and CEO of the downtown Seattle Association, said the investigation into last week's fatal shooting should be supported by the best available technology and resources.

“Security cameras already help protect our buses, light rail, airports, ports and roadways; that same security should extend to our stadium district and other venues where we host large public events," he said.

Last month, Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle also urged the mayor to keep cameras on following the end of the World Cup.

Police continue searching for additional suspects tied to the Bite attack, currently relying on crowdsourced footage from witnesses in lieu of municipal camera feeds.

City policy already mandates strict privacy protections: video feeds are deleted after five days without criminal flags, facial recognition technology remains banned, and footage usage for immigration enforcement is illegal.

Reporter Jim Talamonti contributed to this story.